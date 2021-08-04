Home / News / India News / Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases, up 40% from yesterday
India

Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases, up 40% from yesterday

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 12:42 pm
Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases, up 40% from yesterday
India's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases remains above 40,000.

India on Wednesday reported over 42,000 new COVID-19 cases, a near 40% rise from the single-day infections reported on Tuesday. India's seven-day rolling average remains above 40,000 since dropping to a low of 38,000 in mid-July. The government has warned the slowdown in the reduction of cases is a "cause of concern" as experts warn a third wave of infections could be imminent.

In this article
Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.17 crore; 4.23 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,17,69,132 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,25,757. So far, 3,09,33,022 patients have recovered, while 4,10,353 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 42,625 new infections, 36,668 more discharges, and 562 fresh fatalities. 48,52,86,570 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States

Over 55% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 6,005 new COVID-19 cases along with 6,799 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 23,676 new cases and 15,626 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,674 new cases and 1,376 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,908 new cases and 2,047 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,546 new cases and 1,940 recoveries.

Information

Maharashtra leads in single-day deaths

In terms of single-day fatalities, Maharashtra continued to lead the spike. The state reported 177 fresh deaths or 31% of all deaths on the day. Kerala, on the other hand, reported 148 more deaths or 26% of the day's total.

Transmission

Transmission factor above 1 in 8 states, government warns

On a related note, the Centre on Tuesday warned that COVID-19 is "still raging" in India and the Delta variant remains a "dominant problem." In eight states/union territories, the R-value has risen above one, indicating that each infected person is infecting more than one other individual. These states/UTs include Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Vaccination

No recommendation on mixing vaccines so far: Government tells Parliament

Separately, After reports that India was considering allowing mix-and-match COVID-19 vaccinations, the Health Ministry clarified in the Rajya Sabha that no such formal recommendation had been made so far. Scientific evidence is still evolving on the subject, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply. Earlier, it was reported the government was considering mixing two-dose vaccines Covishield and Sputnik.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India mulls mixing Covishield, Sputnik doses; no recommendation yet

Latest News

Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?

Entertainment

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl

Delhi

Amid third wave fears, Covishield proven highly effective against Delta

India

Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis

Sports

Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000

Auto

Latest India News

UP administers 27 lakh vaccines in a day, crosses 5cr-mark

India

WB planning to conduct genome sequencing of fully vaccinated people

India

India mulls mixing Covishield, Sputnik doses; no recommendation yet

India

COVID-19 'still raging,' 8 states show rise in R-factor: Government

India

Editors Guild of India approaches SC seeking probe into Pegasus

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 600 more dead

India

Coronavirus: India third country where death toll crossed 4 lakh

India

Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.87 million with 12K+ new cases

India

Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 10.77 million with 11K new cases

India

Maharashtra News

Pune traders protest against COVID-19 curbs, say will violate rules

India

Maharashtra eases COVID-19 curbs. What's allowed and what's not?

India

'Will not tolerate intimidation': Uddhav Thackeray on Sena Bhavan row

Politics

Zika reaches Maharashtra: What is it? How to prevent infections?

India

Maharashtra government to roll out state-wide 'Dial 112' project soon

India
Trending Topics