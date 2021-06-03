COVAXIN trials on children aged 2-18 begin at AIIMS-Patna

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 10:45 am

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna has begun the clinical trials for COVAXIN on children, reports say. COVAXIN is India's only approved homemade anti-coronavirus vaccine so far, developed by the Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech. The development holds significance as there is no COVID-19 vaccine for children in India as yet.

Details

COVAXIN received permission for these trials last month

Registrations for children to participate in these trials were opened last week at AIIMS-Patna, according to The Times of India. COVAXIN was granted approval to carry out clinical trials on children by India's top drug regulator on May 11. According to the government's announcements, the trials will be conducted on 525 volunteers at several sites across the country.

Details

70-80 children expected to participate at AIIMS-Patna

Dr. CM Singh of AIIMS-Patna said their target is to include between 70 and 80 children in the trials there. He informed only those registered children who test negative in RT-PCR as well as antibody tests will be allowed to participate. The vaccine shots will first be given to children aged 12-18, followed by those in the 6-12 age group.

Sites

Where else will trials be done?

Apart from the aforementioned, there are several other sites where COVAXIN's clinical trials on children will be done. They include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Delhi, ESI Hospital, Basaidarapur (Delhi), Prakhar Hospital, Kanpur, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysuru, Pranaam Hospital, Hyderabad, and Meditrinia Institute of Medical Sciences in Nagpur.

Vaccine

COVAXIN has an efficacy of 78 percent

COVAXIN has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research. Trial results showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 percent. It is one of the two most prevalent vaccines currently used in India, the other being Covishield. Russia-made Sputnik V is the third and latest vaccine to get approval here.

Concerns

Experts call for children's vaccination over third wave fears

Several experts and Opposition leaders have called for the need to have a vaccine for children. That is particularly due to fears that a third wave of the coronavirus could hit India after a few months, which might be more dangerous for children, according to experts. Just a few countries, like the United States and Canada, have approved COVID-19 vaccines for children as yet.

Vaccination in India

How is vaccination drive going in India?

India began a nationwide inoculation program this January. While nearly 22 crore doses have been administered till date, just above 3% of the Indian population has been fully vaccinated. The central government has set a target of vaccinating all Indian adults by the end of this year, though experts have raised doubts about that plan's feasibility.