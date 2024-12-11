SC's observation on misuse of 498A

'Some women exploiting cruelty law against husbands': Supreme Court

What's the story The Supreme Court has raised alarm over the abuse of Section 498A, a law meant to punish cruelty by husbands and their relatives against married women. During the hearing, the bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice N Kotiswar Singh noted how some women are misusing this provision to blackmail husbands and their families into fulfilling unreasonable demands. The observations came amid outrage over the suicide of a Bengaluru-based techie, alleging extortion and harassment by his wife and her family.

Supreme Court quashes case, criticizes misuse of Section 498A

The court said it has observed a rising trend in recent years where this law is used "as a tool for unleashing personal vendetta against the husband and his family by a wife." "Making vague and generalized allegations during matrimonial conflicts, if not scrutinized, will lead to the misuse of legal processes and an encouragement for the use of arm-twisting tactics by a wife and/or her family," the judgment said.

Supreme Court warns against misuse of Section 498A

The court made the judgment while dismissing a case filed by a woman against her husband and in-laws, which the Telangana High Court had earlier refused to dismiss. The woman had filed the complaint after her husband approached the court seeking dissolution of their marriage. After analyzing the arguments, the Supreme Court ruled that the wife's cases were filed to settle personal scores and grudges and that she was exploiting the laws intended to protect her.

Supreme Court reiterates need for clear prima facie case

However, the court reminded that "we are not, for a moment, stating that any woman who has suffered cruelty in terms of what has been contemplated under Section 498A of the IPC should remain silent." "That is not the intention of our aforesaid observations but we should not encourage a case like the present one, where, as a counterblast to the petition for dissolution of marriage....a complaint under Section 498A...is lodged by the [wife]."