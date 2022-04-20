India

COVID-19: Delhi makes masks mandatory again with Rs. 500 fine

COVID-19: Delhi makes masks mandatory again with Rs. 500 fine

Written by Srishty Choudhury Apr 20, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Those found violating the mask rule in Delhi will be imposed a fine of Rs. 500.

Amid a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing masks mandatory in public places. Those found violating the rule will be imposed a fine of Rs. 500. The decision was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)'s meeting held on Wednesday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the city.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since removing the mask mandate.

The Centre had on Tuesday written to five states—Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, and Delhi—with a higher positivity rate and contributing to the country's COVID-19 caseload.

It advised these states to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of the COVID-19 infection.

DDMA Rs. 500 penalty for violation

An official order regarding the mandatory use of face masks will be issued soon. Concerned authorities have been asked to ramp up testing for COVID-19 to track outbreaks early and keep a watch on social gatherings. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also keeping a tab on the COVID-19 situation in the city, IANS reported.

DDMA Delhi schools won't be shut

Schools will continue physical classes as DDMA officials decided not to shut schools. Instead, they will come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. Social gatherings will not be banned. However, there will be a close watch on all kinds of congregations.

Outbreak Delhi reports 26% jump in COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported a 26% jump in COVID-19 cases, with 632 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42%. Delhi now has 1,947 active cases. The cumulative number of cases has risen to 18,69,683, while the death toll climbed to 26,160. Delhi witnessed a rise in cases after a brief lull last month.