COVID-19: Delhi makes masks mandatory again with Rs. 500 fine
Amid a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday made wearing masks mandatory in public places. Those found violating the rule will be imposed a fine of Rs. 500. The decision was taken at the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)'s meeting held on Wednesday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the city.
- Delhi has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since removing the mask mandate.
- The Centre had on Tuesday written to five states—Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra, and Delhi—with a higher positivity rate and contributing to the country's COVID-19 caseload.
- It advised these states to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of the COVID-19 infection.
An official order regarding the mandatory use of face masks will be issued soon. Concerned authorities have been asked to ramp up testing for COVID-19 to track outbreaks early and keep a watch on social gatherings. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also keeping a tab on the COVID-19 situation in the city, IANS reported.
Schools will continue physical classes as DDMA officials decided not to shut schools. Instead, they will come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. Social gatherings will not be banned. However, there will be a close watch on all kinds of congregations.
Delhi reported a 26% jump in COVID-19 cases, with 632 fresh cases being reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42%. Delhi now has 1,947 active cases. The cumulative number of cases has risen to 18,69,683, while the death toll climbed to 26,160. Delhi witnessed a rise in cases after a brief lull last month.