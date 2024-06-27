In brief Simplifying... In brief A man was severely injured in a bear attack in a Gujarat village, prompting a search operation by local authorities to capture the bear suspected of four recent attacks.

Bear attack in Gujarat village leaves man severely injured

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:06 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story A 45-year-old man, Rasik Nayak, was gravely injured in a sloth bear attack early Thursday morning in Zoz village, Chhotaudepur taluka, Gujarat. Nayak was near the forest area to gather mahua flowers when the incident occurred around 6:00am. The attack took place approximately 200 meters from the forest, as reported by the Chhotaudepur forest department.

Medical response

Victim rushed to hospital, search for bear initiated

Nayak sustained severe injuries on his face and head and was immediately taken to the Chhotaudepur referral hospital by locals. He was later transferred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara for advanced treatment. Another woman also suffered injuries while trying to escape from the bear. "The locals quickly came to the aid of Nayak and the woman with sticks, causing the bear to retreat into the forest," a forest department official stated.

Bear hunt

Search for bear underway amidst rising local fear

Following the attack, a search operation has been launched by the district forest team and police officials to capture the bear. This particular animal is suspected to be behind four attacks in the past week, leading to heightened fear among local residents. The series of incidents have prompted an urgent response from authorities to ensure public safety in the region.