Mercedes driver runs over toddler in parking lot, case registered
In an unfortunate incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was reportedly run over by a car in a parking area in Gujarat's Surat. She suffered severe injuries and is reported to be in critical condition. According to India Today, the incident took place in the Royal Titanium building's basement parking and was captured on a CCTV camera.
Driver unaware of accident, drives away
The accused driver can be seen in the CCTV footage approaching his Mercedes car while the victim played in the vicinity. The driver then proceeds to reverse the car to get out of the parking lot and runs over the toddler in the process. However, the driver failed to notice the accident and drove away from the scene.
Investigation underway, victim's condition critical
Right after the incident, the two-and-a-half-year-old victim was admitted to a private hospital, and her condition is reported to be critical due to the severity of the injuries. Meanwhile, the child's mother has filed a police complaint, and a case has been registered against the accused driver. The driver has yet to be arrested.