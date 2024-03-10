Next Article

Mercedes driver runs over child in Gujarat

Mercedes driver runs over toddler in parking lot, case registered

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:29 am Mar 10, 202411:29 am

What's the story In an unfortunate incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was reportedly run over by a car in a parking area in Gujarat's Surat. She suffered severe injuries and is reported to be in critical condition. According to India Today, the incident took place in the Royal Titanium building's basement parking and was captured on a CCTV camera.

Driver unaware of accident, drives away

The accused driver can be seen in the CCTV footage approaching his Mercedes car while the victim played in the vicinity. The driver then proceeds to reverse the car to get out of the parking lot and runs over the toddler in the process. However, the driver failed to notice the accident and drove away from the scene.

Investigation underway, victim's condition critical

Right after the incident, the two-and-a-half-year-old victim was admitted to a private hospital, and her condition is reported to be critical due to the severity of the injuries. Meanwhile, the child's mother has filed a police complaint, and a case has been registered against the accused driver. The driver has yet to be arrested.

Trigger warning: Video of car running over toddler