In brief Simplifying... In brief In a historic move, Nagaland's civic body polls saw 102 women elected, thanks to a 33% women reservation.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) dominated the elections, securing 153 out of 278 seats.

The polls, which resumed after a two-decade hiatus, were made possible by the Supreme Court's intervention and the state government's decision to scrap certain taxes and accept women's reservations. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nagaland elects 102 women to civic bodies

102 women elected in Nagaland civic body polls; 22-year-old youngest

By Chanshimla Varah 11:20 am Jun 30, 202411:20 am

What's the story In a historic move, Nagaland elected 102 women to its civic bodies out of 278 seats on Saturday, in the first urban local body polls held since 2004. The youngest elected member was Nzanrhoni I Mozhui, a 22-year-old who won from Bhandari Town Council Ward 1. She contested the seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

Voter participation

Women's quota and high voter turnout mark Nagaland polls

The elections, which were held with 33% women reservation, saw an impressive turnout, with 81% of over 2.23 lakh voters participating. Women's rights activist Rosemary Dzuvichu, who led the fight for women's reservation in Nagaland, acknowledged the Supreme Court's instrumental role in making these elections possible. However, six districts abstained due to a poll boycott call by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) over the pending creation of autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory.

Election results

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party dominates Nagaland polls

Overall, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) swept the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections, securing 153 out of a total of 278 seats. This was followed by 56 independents, 25 from the BJP, and 44 others representing different political parties. The NDPP also swept all three municipal councils and most town councils. Interestingly, both the youngest and oldest candidates elected were women.

Election resumption

Nagaland civic polls resume after two-decade hiatus

The government had previously attempted to hold elections for urban local bodies but faced objections from tribal bodies and civil society organizations against reservation for women and taxes on land and properties. These issues delayed the polls until the state government scrapped the taxes and convinced these groups to accept reservations for women, following a law enacted by Parliament and an order from the Supreme Court.