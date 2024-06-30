102 women elected in Nagaland civic body polls; 22-year-old youngest
In a historic move, Nagaland elected 102 women to its civic bodies out of 278 seats on Saturday, in the first urban local body polls held since 2004. The youngest elected member was Nzanrhoni I Mozhui, a 22-year-old who won from Bhandari Town Council Ward 1. She contested the seat on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.
Women's quota and high voter turnout mark Nagaland polls
The elections, which were held with 33% women reservation, saw an impressive turnout, with 81% of over 2.23 lakh voters participating. Women's rights activist Rosemary Dzuvichu, who led the fight for women's reservation in Nagaland, acknowledged the Supreme Court's instrumental role in making these elections possible. However, six districts abstained due to a poll boycott call by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) over the pending creation of autonomous Frontier Nagaland Territory.
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party dominates Nagaland polls
Overall, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) swept the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections, securing 153 out of a total of 278 seats. This was followed by 56 independents, 25 from the BJP, and 44 others representing different political parties. The NDPP also swept all three municipal councils and most town councils. Interestingly, both the youngest and oldest candidates elected were women.
Nagaland civic polls resume after two-decade hiatus
The government had previously attempted to hold elections for urban local bodies but faced objections from tribal bodies and civil society organizations against reservation for women and taxes on land and properties. These issues delayed the polls until the state government scrapped the taxes and convinced these groups to accept reservations for women, following a law enacted by Parliament and an order from the Supreme Court.