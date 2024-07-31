In short Simplifying... In short An elderly man in Delhi has been sentenced and fined ₹10,000 for a "bone-chilling" acid attack on a dog, despite pleas for leniency due to his age and health.

The court emphasized the importance of compassion towards animals, stating that leniency in this case would send a negative message to society.

Man sentenced to prison for acid attack on dog

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:00 pm Jul 31, 202406:00 pm

What's the story A 70-year-old man from Delhi, identified as Mahendra Singh, has been sentenced to a year in prison for an acid attack on a dog. The incident occurred on February 7, 2020, in the Paharganj area of Delhi when Singh reacted to the dog's barking by throwing a corrosive substance at it. The dog lost an eye in the attack.

Verdict

'Serious and grave...': Court's verdict

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Richa Sharma presided over the case, describing the offense as "serious and grave." Sharma expressed that the incident was "bone-chilling" and it "shook the court's conscience." The court added that any leniency in this case would send an adverse message to society.

Sentencing

Court highlights importance of compassion toward animals

The court emphasized that "life is as dear to a mute creature as it is to any human." It further stated that human actions toward animals reflect humanity and it is our responsibility to be compassionate and kind toward animals. The judgement, delivered on July 27, underscored the seriousness of Singh's act, stating that leniency would convey an adverse message to society.

Punishment

Convict fined and imprisoned despite pleas for leniency

In addition to imprisonment, Singh was also fined ₹10,000. The court considered both the public prosecutor's plea for maximum punishment and the defense counsel's request for leniency due to Singh's age, medical condition, and poor economic status. However, it concluded that "the courts are not obliged to make efforts either to give latitude to the prosecution or loosely construe the law in favor of the accused."