What's the story

Vinay Singh, state president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Jharkhand, was found dead on Sunday.

His body was recovered from near Punjab Dhaba in Jamshedpur's Baliguma area, with a gunshot injury to the head and a pistol in the left hand.

Police were informed after Singh's family reported him missing since Saturday morning. They tracked his mobile location, which led to the body.