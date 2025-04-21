Jharkhand Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jamshedpur
What's the story
Vinay Singh, state president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Jharkhand, was found dead on Sunday.
His body was recovered from near Punjab Dhaba in Jamshedpur's Baliguma area, with a gunshot injury to the head and a pistol in the left hand.
Police were informed after Singh's family reported him missing since Saturday morning. They tracked his mobile location, which led to the body.
Protests
Singh's death sparks outrage among supporters
Singh was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants when he was on his way home, near a hotel on National Highway-33. His motorcycle was also recovered from the spot.
His death triggered outrage among his supporters, who blocked National Highway-33 near Dimna Chowk for almost two hours, demanding immediate action against the killers.
They were protesting over Singh's murder and demanded swift justice.
Police response
Police assure swift action after protests
The Rural SP appealed to the protesters to cooperate with the administration, assuring them of swift and decisive action against the perpetrators.
The blockade was lifted after the assurances.
Police have launched a thorough probe into Singh's death from all angles. DSP Bachan Deo Kujur confirmed Singh's family had reported him missing before his body was found nearby, holding a country-made pistol in his left hand.
History
Previous incidents of violence linked to Karni Sena
This comes after the murder of Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in December 2023, who was shot dead inside his house.
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Rohit Godara had taken responsibility for that crime.
The central aim of the Karni Sena is ostensibly to demand caste-based reservation for Rajputs in government jobs and education. Its other objectives include ending the alleged "sidelining of Rajput figures in textbooks" and helping elect Rajput legislators in the government.