Next Article

The alleged incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday

JNU student launches strike over 'inaction' in sexual harassment complaint

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:03 pm Apr 02, 202401:03 pm

What's the story A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started an indefinite strike at the varsity's main entrance. The protest is in response to the alleged administrative inaction following her sexual harassment complaint against four people. According to reports the incident took place on the campus on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The university administration has since launched an investigation into the matter.

Student's demands

Complainant, friend followed in car

According to a university official, the incident occurred when the complainant and a friend were strolling near the JNU Ring Road around 2am. They were allegedly followed by four people—including two former students—in a car. They then sexually harassed the woman student. The student is seeking prompt action against the accused, including restraining one of the accused from Sabarmati Hostel, revoking the registration of the accused, issuing out-of-bound orders for former students, and implementing measures to ensure students' safety.

Delayed response

'Over 30 hours have passed since complaint'

The student claimed that over 30 hours have passed since her initial complaint. "There have been a bunch of formalities; my friends and I have been at the administration, leaving our classes, demanding justice...and doing all we can, while the perpetrators are roaming freely," she said. "The person who harassed me and my friend resides in the same hostel as I do...I am expected to go into the same hostel...same corridors...same mess, to face that person," she added.

Administration's response

University assures adherence to due process

In response to the student's allegations, JNU Chief Proctor Sudhir Kumar has assured that the university is adhering to due process. "We are following the due process which takes time. We also have to give a chance to the accused to provide their defence," Kumar told PTI. The chief proctor had earlier also said that the two former students facing the allegations had been declared "out-of-bounds from campus."

Protest demands

Student criticizes students' union, lists demands

The student has also criticized the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) for their handling of the situation. Disappointed by their action, she decided to take matters in her own hands, she said. Meanwhile, the Left-led students' union has alleged that the four people belong to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The ABVP, however, denied the allegation and claimed that it was being falsely implicated.