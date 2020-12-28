A lawyer from Punjab allegedly ended his life on Sunday to raise an objection against three new agricultural reforms that have sparked a massive agitation on the outskirts of Delhi. The deceased, identified as Amarjit Singh from Jalalabad, was found not far from the Tikri border, where angry farmers have been staging a protest for more than 20 days now. Here are more details.

What happened He allegedly consumed poison, was rushed to hospital

As per reports, Singh consumed poison. He was rushed to Rohtak's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences but was pronounced dead on arrival. His death is the third such incident to surface in the last two weeks. Later, from Singh's pocket, a purported suicide note addressed to "Modi, The Dictator" was found, where he slammed the current regime led by the Prime Minister.

Letter You have become PM of special groups: Deceased

In the letter dated December 18, Singh reminded PM Modi that Indians gave power to him "for saving and prospering their life." "But with great sorrow and pains, I have to write that you have become the Prime Minister of special groups like Ambani and Adani etc.," he added. He claimed farmers and laborers felt let down by the three agricultural reforms.

Quote 'Public is on roads for livelihood'

"The public is on tracks and roads not for votes but for the livelihood of their families and generations. In order to feed some capitalists, you have destroyed the common people and agriculture which is the backbone of India," the letter added.

Plea Deceased requested PM Modi to not snatch 'roti' of farmers

He then pleaded PM Modi to not snatch people's bread and butter and push them to take detrimental steps. "It is said that you wish for sacrifices like Godhra and I also offer my sacrifice in support of this worldwide agitation for the shaking of your deaf and dumb conscience, (sic)" he added. The deceased had reportedly camped for a fortnight at Bahadurgarh.

Investigation Now, statements of relatives of the deceased will be recorded

The police said they will be judging the authenticity of the note. "We have informed the relatives of the deceased and once they reach here, their statements will be recorded and further proceedings will be conducted," a cop said. Earlier, a Sikh preacher died by alleged suicide near the Singhu border. A 22-year-old farmer also ended his life after returning from a protest site.

