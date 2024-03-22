Next Article

The Bhojshala complex is contested area between Hindus and Muslims

Madhya Pradesh: ASI begins scientific survey of Bhojshala complex

By Riya Baibhawi 01:32 pm Mar 22, 202401:32 pm

What's the story The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday began a scientific examination at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. The survey is in line with an earlier directive from the Madhya Pradesh High Court which noted that the ASI has "constitutional as well as statutory obligations" to conduct a scientific survey and study of the shared premises. The ongoing survey engages over a dozen ASI members along with local law enforcement and district administration officials.

Why does this story matter?

The high court on March 11 instructed the ASI to perform a scientific examination of the Bhojshala complex. The court observed that the nature and character of the 11th-century structure needed to be "demystified and freed from the shackles of confusion." At present, the Bhojshala complex is considered a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) by Hindus, while the Muslim community refers to it as the Kamal Maula Mosque.

Dhar Police guarantee necessary logistical support

Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed the beginning of the survey and guaranteed that all necessary logistical support was given to the team surveying the site. He said, "We have provided all the logistical support that the ASI team needs to conduct it." Since the site could potentially fuel communal tensions, sufficient security measures were also implemented at the site and nearby areas.

ASI's scientific survey

The Hindu Front for Justice's Ashish Goel—the petitioner for the survey—mentioned that the court has instructed the utilization of cutting-edge technology, such as carbon dating. Meanwhile, Alok Tripathi—Bhopal ASI's additional director general—has stated that they have requested local authorities to ensure safe access to the site to conduct archeological investigations, amid sufficient security measures. The ASI's scientific investigation will involve conducting a survey, excavation, GPR-GPS survey, and utilizing carbon dating methods to determine the age of different structures.

Prayers continue uninterrupted at Bhojshala complex

Despite the ongoing survey, prayers at the Bhojshala complex are expected proceed as per a 2007 ASI directive. Under the current provisions, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are permitted to offer namaz at the site on Fridays. This arrangement will remain in place throughout the survey period, officials said.