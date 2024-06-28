In brief Simplifying... In brief MP Minister Kushwaha has suggested that women encourage their husbands to drink at home and refuse to cook for them if they return home drunk.

He also proposed the formation of "belan" gangs, where women use a rolling pin as a symbol of protest against drunk husbands.

Additionally, Kushwaha revealed that a liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh is under consideration, acknowledging that despite bans, liquor is still accessible in some states.

Novel approach to combat alcohol addiction

Encourage husbands to 'drink at home': MP minister tells women

By Chanshimla Varah 06:40 pm Jun 28, 202406:40 pm

What's the story Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has suggested a bizarre solution for wives dealing with husbands who drink alcohol. Speaking at a Nasha Mukti Abhiyan event in Bhopal, Kushwaha, the minister suggested that women ask men to drink only at home. "If they consume alcohol in front of women and children at home, they will feel ashamed and it will gradually let them get rid of the addiction of drinking," he said.

Domestic measures

Minister Kushwaha proposes 'Belan' gangs to combat alcoholism

In addition to promoting at-home drinking, Kushwaha also advised women not to cook for husbands who return home intoxicated. He proposed the formation of "belan" gangs, encouraging women to brandish a rolling pin (belan) as a symbol of protest against inebriated spouses. "Many people are not able to do this because of social values but values should not come in the way of stopping wrongdoings," Minister Kushwaha added.

Potential prohibition

Liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh under consideration

When questioned about the possibility of a liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh, Kushwaha revealed that he had proposed such a measure during his previous tenure. He acknowledged that despite bans, liquor remains accessible in some states. "Liquor ban in the state is under consideration at the government level. The central and the state government can take a decision on this in the future. Liquor ban can be done through public awareness," he added.