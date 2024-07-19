Video: Mumbai gym trainer hits man with club during workout
A gym trainer in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a mudgar (club) during a workout session. The incident, which took place at a Mulund gym, was caught on the facility's CCTV camera. The victim, Yogesh Shinde, subsequently filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the trainer. The reason for the unprovoked attack remains unknown, but some reports suggest that the trainer may have been offended by a joke made by Shinde.
CCTV footage from the gym
CCTV footage reveals unprovoked attack by gym trainer
The CCTV footage shows Shinde working out under the guidance of a trainer when another trainer approaches him. This second trainer, initially standing at a distance, picks up a mudgar and strikes Shinde on the head. Following the assault, Shinde is seen clutching his head in pain and sitting down as other trainers rush to intervene. Shinde told the police that he had no previous disputes with the trainer who attacked him.
Victim reports no prior altercation with attacker
He, however, noted that the trainer had been staring at him before the assault. Shinde even asked the trainer if he was performing his exercises incorrectly but received no response before being suddenly attacked. An MRI scan showed that Shinde suffered two fractures on the left side of his skull, The Free Press Journal reported.