In short Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a gym trainer in Mumbai attacked a man named Shinde with a club during a workout, causing him two skull fractures.

Shinde, who had no prior disputes with the trainer, reported that the assault was unprovoked and sudden, despite noticing the trainer staring at him beforehand. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gym trainer arrested for assault in Mumbai

Video: Mumbai gym trainer hits man with club during workout

By Chanshimla Varah 12:45 pm Jul 19, 202412:45 pm

What's the story A gym trainer in Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a mudgar (club) during a workout session. The incident, which took place at a Mulund gym, was caught on the facility's CCTV camera. The victim, Yogesh Shinde, subsequently filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the trainer. The reason for the unprovoked attack remains unknown, but some reports suggest that the trainer may have been offended by a joke made by Shinde.

Twitter Post

CCTV footage from the gym

The assault

CCTV footage reveals unprovoked attack by gym trainer

The CCTV footage shows Shinde working out under the guidance of a trainer when another trainer approaches him. This second trainer, initially standing at a distance, picks up a mudgar and strikes Shinde on the head. Following the assault, Shinde is seen clutching his head in pain and sitting down as other trainers rush to intervene. Shinde told the police that he had no previous disputes with the trainer who attacked him.

Victim's statement

Victim reports no prior altercation with attacker

He, however, noted that the trainer had been staring at him before the assault. Shinde even asked the trainer if he was performing his exercises incorrectly but received no response before being suddenly attacked. An MRI scan showed that Shinde suffered two fractures on the left side of his skull, The Free Press Journal reported.