Mumbai murder: Manoj and Saraswati were married, claim victim's sisters

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 09, 2023, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Manoj Sane allegedly killed Saraswati Vaidya on June 3

New details have emerged in the horrifying Mumbai Mira road murder case. According to the police, the accused was married to the victim, and they had also informed the victim's sisters. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale said the couple hid their marriage from others because of their age difference. Notably, 56-year-old Manoj Sane allegedly killed 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya on June 3.

Why does this story matter?

Sane was arrested on Wednesday and sent to police custody till June 16.

He is accused of brutally murdering Vaidya, chopping her body into more than 20 pieces using a chainsaw, and boiling some of the pieces.

However, Sane claimed Vaidya died by suicide, and he decided to get rid of the body out of fear of being charged with her murder.

Vaidya told her orphanage she was living with her uncle

Earlier on Friday, the police found that Vaidya, who was an orphan, visited her orphanage in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar two years ago and told a worker that she was living with her uncle. Meanwhile, during interrogation, Sane said Vaidya was "like her daughter" and he never engaged with her sexually as he is HIV positive. He also claimed that Vaidya was a "very possessive" woman.

