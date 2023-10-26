'Hema Malini ko bhi nachwaya': BJP's Narottam Mishra sparks controversy

By Riya Baibhawi 05:40 pm Oct 26, 202305:40 pm

Mishra was addressing a public rally in his constituency in Datia

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has triggered a political storm after he used derogatory terms for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. A video that went viral showed Mishra listing the Centre's development works in his constituency, Datia. However, while talking about his achievements, he said that he has developed Datia in such a way that "Hema Malini was made to dance."

Why does this story matter?

In the video, Mishra said, "Cultural program se le kar....Humne to Hema Malini ko bhi nachwa diya." Congress leader Digvijaya Singh shared the video on X, writing that the BJP leader does not even leave ministers from his own party. With assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh just around the corner, both the Congress and BJP are leaving no opportunity to slander their rivals.

Other controversies of Mishra

Notably, the BJP leader walking into controversies is nothing new. In November, Mishra triggered a controversy after he barred Mumbai-based comedian Vir Das from performing in MP. Das also battled with police complaints over his monologue "I come from two Indias" during his US shows. Separately, Congress leaders accused Mishra of "abusing his power" and getting them illegally beaten in police custody, Newslaundry reported.

Congress slanders Mishra over his remarks

Assembly Elections in MP

The controversy comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states in India, including Madhya Pradesh. Mishra, who has won three consecutive elections from Datia, has been allotted the same constituency this time too. The MP Assembly, which has 230 members, will go to elections on November 17, and the counting will be done on December 3.