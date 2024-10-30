Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite his parents' wishes for him to become a chartered accountant, Justice Sanjiv Khanna followed in his uncle's footsteps, becoming a lawyer and later a judge.

Inspired by his uncle's humility and dedication to defending citizens' rights, Khanna has preserved his uncle's legal documents, planning to donate them to the Supreme Court library post-retirement.

Currently serving as the Chief Justice of India until 2025, Khanna's background includes a mother who was a lecturer and a father who transitioned from lawyer to High Court judge.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in on November 11

Parents wanted Sanjiv Khanna to be chartered accountant, not lawyer

What's the story Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11. However, his path to the coveted position wasn't an easy one. His parents had initially wished for him to become a Chartered Accountant, thinking a legal career would be full of challenges and hardship, sources told NDTV. But Khanna was inclined toward law, largely inspired by his uncle, Supreme Court's Justice Hans Raj Khanna (HR Khanna).

Sources close to Khanna told the channel that he "always considered his uncle an ideal and used to keenly follow his work." And, it wasn't just the professional aspect that inspired him, he was also moved by Justice Hans Raj's humility. "Justice HR Khanna used to polish not only his shoes but also that of other family members. He used to wash his own clothes as well," sources said.

Being the source of his inspiration, Justice Sanjiv has kept a compilation of his uncle's judgments, notes, and registers. He plans to donate them to the SC's library after his tenure ends. Among other things, Justice Hans Raj is known for fiercely defending citizens' rights during the Emergency in a lone dissenting judgement in 1976. He contended that even during an emergency, the right to life and personal liberty are inalienable, and that courts should remain guardians of citizens' rights.

Justice Sanjiv will be the CJI till May 13, 2025. His mother, Saroj Khanna, was a lecturer at Lady Shri Ram College. His father, Devraj Khanna, moved from being a lawyer to a Delhi High Court judge. He is currently the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority and a member of the Governing Council of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal.