Punjab: 8 dead as bus falls into drain in Bathinda
A tragic bus accident in Bathinda, Punjab, on Friday killed at least eight people. The accident occurred near Jiwan Singh Wala village when a private bus, on its way from Talwandi Sabo to Bathinda city, broke through a bridge and plunged into a drain. Five passengers died on the spot while three others died during treatment, confirmed Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill.
Rescue operations underway, 18 injured hospitalized
Eyewitnesses said the bus skidded and broke the bridge railing before falling into the drain. The accident took place amid rains in Bathinda, which could have led to the mishap. A rescue operation is underway with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and locals actively participating. Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray praised villagers for their quick response in saving lives.
Investigation launched into Bathinda bus accident
Eighteen injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital in Bathinda city. "The health officials have instructed to ensure treatment," MLA Gill said. The deceased have not been identified yet by district authorities. An investigation is on to ascertain the exact number of passengers onboard and the cause of the accident, with Deputy Commissioner Parray and Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal heading the inquiry.