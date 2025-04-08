What's the story

The Supreme Court has quashed the imposition of ₹10 lakh costs each on Vishal Dadlani and Tehseen Poonawalla for their tweets criticizing a Jain monk in 2016.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order while hearing Poonawalla's appeal against a 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling.

The previous judgment had imposed substantial costs on both despite no criminal offense being found in their case.