The Supreme Court of India has refused to transfer the RG Kar case out of West Bengal, dismissing claims of lost faith in local law enforcement.

The case, now under the Central Bureau of Investigation, involves charges of rape and murder against Sanjay Roy.

Meanwhile, a National Task Force report on medical professionals' safety has been submitted, recommending measures to protect them from violence, with stakeholders given three weeks to provide feedback.

SC refuses to transfer RG Kar trial out of Bengal

By Chanshimla Varah 04:21 pm Nov 07, 202404:21 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the trial of the rape and murder case of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, West Bengal. The plea for relocation was placed before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Unlike previous cases, such as the Manipur violence case, the court decided against transferring the trial out of West Bengal.

Public trust

Court dismisses argument of eroding public faith

"We are not doing anything like that here. No such transfer," the bench said. The lawyer pleading for the transfer said "people of West Bengal are losing faith in police and judiciary." However, CJI Chandrachud rejected the claim saying, "Do not talk about people. Whom are you appearing for now? Do not make such general statements."

Case progress

CBI takes over investigation, charges filed

Following widespread indignation and protests, the Calcutta High Court first transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A trial court in West Bengal recently filed criminal charges for rape and murder against accused Sanjay Roy in the case. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is looking into larger issues of workplace safety for medical professionals via a suo motu case.

Safety measures

National Task Force report on medical professionals' safety

During earlier hearings, the court ordered the establishement of a National Task Force (NTF) to look into these issues. On Thursday, it submitted a report with recommendations to safeguard medical professionals from violence. Advocate Kanu Agrawal, appearing for the Central government, said the report contains short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures. The Supreme Court then directed that this report be shared with stakeholders for feedback within three weeks.