J&K: Two Army jawans martyred in counter-terrorism operation in Poonch

Two Indian Army jawans including a JCO died in a gun battle with terrorists in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per a defense spokesperson, the two jawans were critically injured during a counter-terrorism operation in the Nar Khas forest area in the Mendhar sub-division on Thursday evening. Both succumbed to their injuries. The encounter was still underway till last reports.

Information

Indian Army trying to retrieve the bodies of the jawans

The spokesperson further said that while the body of the jawan has been retrieved, efforts are on to retrieve the JCO's body. The dense forest and mountainous terrain and ongoing counter-terrorism operations are proving to be a hindrance to the operation. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier said that terrorists have been present in Poonch for the last two to three months.

Poonch

Terrorists have been present in Poonch since few months: DIG

Talking about the recent attack on security forces in Poonch, in which five Army personnel including a JCO were killed, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajouri-Poonch range Vivek Gupta had said, "The group has been present in the area for two to three months." However, Gupta added that the terrorists had mostly remained confined to a particular area.

Recent incident

Army officer, four others were killed earlier this month

The twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed several counter-terrorism operations and encounters this year. An Indian Army officer and four soldiers were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Poonch during an anti-insurgency operation on October 11. The operation happened in a village close to Dera Ki Gali in Surankote after intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in that area.

Past encounters

Various terrorist activities have been busted in past few months

On September 12, an encounter in the upper reaches of Manjakote in Rajouri had led to the killing of an unidentified terrorist following a search operation. On August 19, terrorists killed a JCO in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri. Prior to this, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi belt on August 6.

Information

Infiltration bid was foiled in the Uri sector in September

The Indian Army had foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector on September 27, leading to the capture of a Pakistani terrorist and the killing of another. Four Indian soldiers were injured in the operation.