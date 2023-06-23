India

Weeks after Balasore train crash, Railways transfers 5 top officials

Weeks after Balasore train crash, Railways transfers 5 top officials

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 23, 2023 | 11:54 am 2 min read

Around three weeks after the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore, five top officials of the South Eastern Railway (SER) have been transferred

Around three weeks after the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district, five top officials of the South Eastern Railway (SER) have been transferred. While the Railways insisted the transfers were "routine," the officials transferred were those who were responsible for operations, safety, and signaling. Notably, 292 people lost their lives in the accident—the deadliest in three decades—while 1,100 were injured.

Why does this story matter?

On June 2, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train collided near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore. Around two weeks after the accident, the Ministry of Railways transferred the SER's Additional General Manager (AGM) Atulya Sinha and posted him as the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, which was said to be a downgrade.

Who are officers that were transferred

The Railway Board issued separate transfer orders on Thursday. The officials transferred include Kharagpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shujat Hashmi, the SER zone's Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer PM Sikdar, Principal Chief Safety Officer Chandan Adhikary, Principal Chief Security Commissioner DB Kasar, and Principal Chief Commercial Manager Md Owais.

Where have transferred officers been posted

KR Chaudhari, Chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board, Ajmer, will now be the new Kharagpur DRM. Sikdar has been sent to the North Central Railway as an officer on special duty and Adhikary has been transferred to the Northeast Frontier Railway along with Owais as the Chief Administrative Officer. Meanwhile, the SER's General Manager Archana Joshi, due to retire soon, will continue her post.

CBI investigating matter

Notably, Sinha's transfer weeks ago was also called routine, and on Thursday too, Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma stressed that the transfers of the top five officers were routine. The cause of the accident was stated to be interference with the interlocking system, which is an automated signaling system. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case in the matter.

Share this timeline