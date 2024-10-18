Summarize Simplifying... In short Two women at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation have denied claims of being held against their will, as per a police report.

The report also raised concerns about the foundation, including expired medicines, allegations of sexual assault, and land encroachment.

The foundation has appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the high court's order infringes on the residents' rights to privacy and free expression.

The investigation was launched after a Madras High Court order

Women not confined illegally at Sadhguru's Ashram, SC was told

By Chanshimla Varah 11:21 am Oct 18, 2024

What's the story The Tamil Nadu Police have found no evidence of illegal confinement at the Isha Foundation's ashram in Coimbatore, a report submitted to the Supreme Court stated. The probe began after the Madras High Court issued an order on September 30 in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by a retired professor. He alleged that his daughters, called Maa Mathi and Maa Maayu in the ashram community, were being held against their will.

Voluntary residence

Daughters deny allegations of forced confinement

The police report said both women categorically denied their father's claims, saying they were living at the ashram voluntarily. They told the police that they regularly meet their parents and had seen them as recently as June 7, 2024. The report had CCTV footage of their meetings with their parents and handwritten submissions from the women.

Foundation concerns

Police report highlights concerns at Isha Foundation

The police report also observed that out of 217 brahmacharis living at the foundation, 30 were interviewed and all confirmed their voluntary residence. However, the status report raised concerns like expired medicines being distributed by the foundation's hospital and allegations of sexual assault and land encroachment. The report cited six missing person cases related to the foundation over 15 years; five have been closed while one is still under investigation.

Foundation's appeal

Isha Foundation challenges high court's order

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, the Isha Foundation had challenged the high court's order, stating that it violated the fundamental rights of ashram residents, particularly the right to privacy and free expression. The foundation also stressed that it respects people's rights to choose where they live and practice their beliefs unless credible evidence indicates otherwise.