Try these tasty recipes using bell peppers 

If you want to add color, flavor, and nutrition to your dishes, bell peppers are the perfect ingredient. Available in eye-catching colors of red, yellow, and green, these peppers are packed with vitamins A and C. Use them in salads, stir-fries, or as the star ingredient of a dish. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility of bell peppers.

Quinoa filling Stuffed bell peppers with quinoa Stuffed bell peppers with quinoa make for a deliciously nutritious meal. Start with cooking quinoa as per package instructions. Saute onions and garlic until they are translucent, before adding diced tomatoes and black beans. Combine this with cooked quinoa and season with cumin, salt, and pepper. Fill halved bell peppers with the mixture and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes until the peppers are tender.

Quick stir-fry Bell pepper stir-fry A quick bell pepper stir-fry is ideal for busy weeknights. Slice red, yellow, and green bell peppers into thin strips with onions. Heat oil in a pan on medium heat; add ginger and garlic paste followed by the sliced vegetables. Stir-fry for five to seven minutes until slightly tender yet crisp. Season with soy sauce or your choice of seasoning.

Creamy soup Roasted bell pepper soup Roasted bell pepper soup has got your back on cooler days. Roast red bell peppers under a broiler until charred; peel off skins once cooled slightly. Blend roasted peppers with vegetable broth until smooth; transfer to a pot over medium heat adding cream/coconut milk if you want it creamy along with salt to taste.

Skewer delight Grilled bell pepper skewers Grilled bell pepper skewers make an excellent appetizer or side dish during barbecues or picnics outdoors. Cut assorted colored bells into chunks, threading them onto skewers, alternating with other vegetables like zucchini slices if preferred, before grilling over medium-high heat, turning occasionally until lightly charred around edges, approximately 10 minutes total time required per batch, grilled perfectly every time.