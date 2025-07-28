Do these 5 abdominal exercises today

Developing a balanced abdominal region is extremely important for core strength and stability. Working on a well-rounded set of abdominal exercises can help you achieve that, training different muscle groups in the abdomen. Here are five effective exercises that ensure your abs are balanced and every part of your core is worked. Add them to your routine and build a stable, strong core!

Stability Plank variations Plank variations are great for working on multiple muscle groups of the abdomen. While the regular plank works on the transverse abdominis, side planks are great for obliques. You can also add dynamic movements such as plank jacks or shoulder taps to amp up stability and strength. Hold each variation for thirty seconds to one minute for effective engagement of the core muscles.

Oblique focus Bicycle crunches Bicycle crunches are especially great for working those pesky oblique muscles on either side of your abdomen. The exercise requires you to lie on your back with knees bent at 90 degrees and alternate elbow-to-knee touches in a pedaling motion. Three sets of fifteen to 20 reps can really work your obliques and make them strong and defined.

Lower abs Leg raises Leg raises also work on lower abs, which are generally the weakest part of our core. To perform this exercise, lie on your back with legs straight up in the air. Then, lower them slowly without letting them touch the ground and lift again. Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps to work on your lower abs and strengthen them.

Rotational strength Russian twists Russian twists build up rotational strength by working on both upper and lower abs and obliques. Sit on the floor with knees bent, lean back a little (while keeping your spine straight), and twist your torso from side to side (holding a weight or medicine ball if you wish). Perform three sets of 20 twists (10 per side) for best results.