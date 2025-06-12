What's the story

Persimmons are one of those delightful fruits that can be used in numerous culinary creations.

Their sweet, slightly tangy flavor makes the perfect base for sweet and savory dishes alike.

Whether you have a ton of persimmons or are just looking to experiment, these inventive recipes will get you to use this vibrant fruit in your meals.

From salads to desserts, here's how you can twist your cooking with persimmons.