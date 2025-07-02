5-minute breakfast: Mango-blueberry parfait

A mango-blueberry breakfast parfait makes for a quick and nutritious start to your day. This delightful treat marries the sweetness of mangoes with the tartness of blueberries, layered with creamy yogurt and crunchy granola. It would just take five minutes to prepare, making it ideal for busy mornings. Loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, this parfait not only satiates your craving but also gives a healthy kick to your morning routine.

Freshness first Choosing fresh ingredients Selecting fresh ingredients is key to a delicious parfait. Choose ripe mangoes that feel slightly soft to touch and sweet to smell. Blueberries must be firm and plump, without any signs of shriveling or mold. Using fresh fruits guarantees maximum flavor and nutritional benefits in your breakfast treat.

Perfect layers Layering techniques Creating distinct layers makes the parfait not only more beautiful to look at but also to eat. Begin by spooning in a layer of yogurt at the bottom of your glass or bowl. Add diced mangoes, another layer of yogurt, then blueberries, and lastly, finish it off with granola. The technique guarantees that every spoonful gives you a balanced medley of flavors.

Health boost Nutritional benefits Mangoes are packed with vitamin C and A, blueberries give antioxidants that keep your heart healthy, yogurt has probiotics that are good for your gut, and granola provides fiber that keeps you energetic through the morning. All of this makes a healthy meal that keeps you fit.