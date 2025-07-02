10 days in Maharashtra: Fun things to do

Maharashtra , a western Indian state, is a perfect combination of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and vibrant cities. This 10-day itinerary will help you explore the rustic charm of the state. From bustling cities to serene countryside, this journey promises you the best of both the worlds. Be it historical sites or scenic views, this itinerary is your ultimate guide to discovering Maharashtra's essence.

Day 1 Explore Mumbai's iconic landmarks Start your journey at Mumbai, India's financial capital. Visit iconic landmarks like Gateway of India and Marine Drive. Stroll through the bustling Colaba Causeway markets for unique souvenirs and locals crafts. Take a visit to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, an architectural marvel and UNESCO World Heritage Site. Spend your evening at Juhu Beach relishing local street food.

Day 2-3 Discover Pune's cultural heritage Travel to Pune, famous for its rich cultural heritage and educational institutions. Visit Shaniwar Wada Palace for a peek into Maratha history. Explore Aga Khan Palace with its beautiful gardens and historical significance. Take a stroll through Koregaon Park for its vibrant cafes and boutiques. Enjoy traditional Maharashtrian cuisine at one of Pune's renowned eateries.

Day 4-5 Experience Lonavala's scenic beauty Head toward Lonavala, known for its lush green valleys and misty hills. Visit Bhushi Dam for a refreshing experience by the water or trek up to Tiger's Leap for panoramic views of the Western Ghats. From ancient rock-cut architecture at Karla Caves to breathtaking sunset views over Sahyadri ranges from Rajmachi Point, there's something for everyone at this beautiful hill station.

Day 6-7 Immerse in Nashik's vineyards Continue your journey northward towards Nashik, which is often referred to as India's wine capital, with numerous vineyards dotting its landscape along with picturesque surroundings. This makes it a perfect destination not only for enthusiasts but also for nature lovers alike. Tour some popular wineries where you can learn about the winemaking process firsthand before sampling their finest offerings amidst serene vineyard settings.