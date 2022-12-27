Lifestyle

Goodread's 5 most anticipated mystery and thriller books of 2023

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 27, 2022

Mysteries and thrillers are suspenseful reads that keep you guessing murderers, dark secrets, and character origins. Whether you are looking for a psychological thriller or a good domestic mystery, there's something for everyone in this list by Goodreads of upcoming books. Take a look at this new list of five highly anticipated books acquired from Goodreads' exhaustive 2023 list.

'Age of Vice' by Deepti Kapoor

Set in contemporary New Delhi, a violent accident turns everything upside down. A speeding Mercedes jumps the curb and in the blink of an eye, five people are dead. Author Deepti Kapoor's sprawling crime fiction epic only gets deeper and darker from here. It is a profile of the feared Wadia crime family. The book is expected to release on January 3.

'I Have Some Questions For You' by Rebecca Makkai

A woman must reckon with her past when new details surface about a tragedy at her elite New England boarding school. Author Rebecca Makkai in her book weaves a clever and deeply thoughtful story involving a 1990s boarding school murder and its repercussions decades later. Part murder mystery, part character study, Makkai's book is expected to release on February 21.

'All the Dangerous Things' by Stacy Willingham

Stacy Willingham delivers a totally gripping thriller about a desperate mother with a troubled past. The mother teams up with a true crime podcaster in a last-ditch attempt to find out what happened to her missing son. A twisty mystery that also incorporates some thought-provoking realities about motherhood, 'All the dangerous things' is expected to hit the stores on January 10.

'The London Séance Society' by Sarah Penner

Author Sarah Penner weaves a spell bounding gothic whodunit in this book. She introduces a spiritualist, Vaudeline D'Allaire, who possesses the power to conjure the spirits of murder victims to find out to identities of the killers. She is highly sought after by widows and investigators alike. 'The London séance society' is expected to hit the stores on March 21.

'All the Sinners Bleed' by S.A. Cosby

New York Times bestselling author S.A. Cosby is back with his unique brand of high-octane crime fiction. Titus Crowne, a former FBI agent, is recently elected sheriff of a small town. Crowne must endure the trials of being a Black man in a police uniform, after a school shooting event. It is expected to release on June 6. Check out more such book recommendations.