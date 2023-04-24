Lifestyle

5 plants that will keep weeds out of your garden

5 plants that will keep weeds out of your garden

Written by Apurva P Apr 24, 2023, 11:05 am 2 min read

Having these plants in your garden will ensure there are no weeds

Weeds can be a real menace in ruining your garden. These are plants that sprout up on their own, uncultivated, and with no intention other than to inflict harm on the surrounding vegetation. Even though it's crucial to keep weeds out of your garden, you probably don't appreciate the idea of having to remove each one. Here are some simple techniques for weed-free gardening.

Clematis

There are numerous species of clematis available in the market, but sapphire blue clematis is the best for stifling weeds. The ground-breaking sapphire blue clematis is a non-climbing plant that develops into a low-growing shrub, making it ideal for sprawling across the garden and smothering weeds. Additionally, it has gorgeous flowers that add all year-long interest to your garden.

Moss

Mosses act as barriers that block light to the surface and kick off weeds from your garden. It covers low-light areas, and it forms a thick, plush carpet of green. By collecting live moss outside and transplanting it in your yard, you can grow your own moss. For larger areas make a moss slurry out of moss sheets and spread it in your yard.

Crimson Clover

Barren ground patches provide weeds a place to sprout and spread. Crimson clover is an excellent plant you can consider growing to enhance clay soil because it thrives in full light and any type of soil. Although they are annuals, they only last a few months. They begin to bloom in the middle of spring, set seed, and become dormant by summer.

Ajuga

Weeds find it challenging to penetrate the dense mat formed by ajuga. With spikes of lavender flowers that stand out against the evergreen ground cover's lush, dark foliage, this plant will attract all pollinators. Ajuga comes in a wide variety, but it's advisable to pick one of the less aggressive forms to prevent it from taking over your landscape.

Wild Strawberry

Wild strawberries respond favorably to most broadleaf weed herbicides. They frequently eliminate weeds with little to no damage to grass, making them a fantastic choice for lawns. However, while spraying herbicides, one must be careful about the application and go by the instructions only. Keep in mind that weeds can always re-emerge. So you might need to spray herbicides frequently.