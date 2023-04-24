Lifestyle

Top 5 Sue Grafton books from her alphabet series

Top 5 Sue Grafton books from her alphabet series

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 24, 2023, 10:19 am 3 min read

From A to Y of mystery

Sue Grafton, the mastermind behind the iconic alphabet series featuring the sharp-witted Kinsey Millhone, left behind an impressive legacy of 25 books, each corresponding to a letter of the alphabet. As we commemorate what would have been her 83rd birthday today, we pay tribute to her life's work by listing her top five books from the alphabet mystery series.

Sue Grafton's motive behind writing her alphabet series

Grafton's motivation for writing her iconic alphabet series came from her love of mystery series with related titles. After reading Edward Gorey's "The Gashlycrumb Tinies," which featured an alphabetized list of ways for children to die, Grafton was inspired to create a series of crime novels with titles following the alphabet. She compiled a list of crime-related words and the rest is history.

A is for Alibi

Sue Grafton's A is for Alibi, the debut novel in her renowned Alphabet series, presents a credible story of a string of deaths and the individuals linked to the victims. The novel also introduces the intriguing, multi-dimensional, diligent, and compelling character, Kinsey Millhone. Set in a unique location, the book's pace and action are aptly aligned with the storyline.

F is for Fugitive

F Is for Fugitive is the sixth novel in Grafton's "Alphabet" series of mystery novels. Private detective Kinsey Millhone is hired to prove the innocence of Bailey Fowler, convicted of a 17-year-old murder. Her investigation in Floral Beach reveals a web of dark secrets and a fresh body. Millhone perseveres through the challenges to solve the case and unmask the real killer.

I is for Innocent

This is probably one of the darkest of the Millhone novels. The private detective suffers from insomnia, leading to doubts about her memory and perceptions. The case involves an unidentified dead prostitute and a long list of suspects. With Millhone's confidence at an all-time low, the reader is uncertain if she will prevail. This gripping mystery is surely going to keep you on edge.

P is for Peril

Millhone is hired to investigate a cold case that a deceased police detective had spent his life trying to solve. The small town where he lived wants the case to remain unsolved, but when Millhone is brutally assaulted, in what seems a clear attempt to run her off, she dives back into the case with renewed passion.

X

Sue Grafton's X is a complex book with three narrative arcs: Millhone's search for a long-lost son, helping a peer's widow organize case files leading to danger, and the matter of a possible serial killer obsessed with her. The thriller ends with some unresolved details, leading into Y is for Yesterday, the final book in her alphabet series. Check out more such book recommendations.