Lifestyle

5 ways you can make scented candles at home

5 ways you can make scented candles at home

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 05, 2022, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Make your home fragrant with scented candles

These candles are 'scent' percent easy to make for an aromatic home. From lighting up your space to brightening up your mood, scented candles play a huge role in soothing one's senses. And believe us, making these bundles of aromatic goodness is easy with only a few ingredients. Here are five ways you can make aromatic candles at home.

Add a scent to an existing candle

The easiest way to make it at home is to add a scent to an existing candle. You can shop for some fragrance oils available in the market that are 100% synthetic and are made specifically for candles. You can also grab some essential oils, however, ensure that they work with wax. Add 10 to 15 drops to a candle and light it up.

Scent the wick of the candle

Try this method for a long-lasting fragrance. Melt some wax and add a few drops of your favorite essential or fragrance oil. Immerse some candle wicks into it for about 20 minutes and then pull them out. Now use them to make candles by placing them inside a jar, pouring molten wax, and cutting the wick to the jar's length. It's done!

Pressed herb scented candles

Dry some herbs, cut them to the approximate height of your jar, and place them inside it along its length. Now cut a wick as per the length. Apply some glue at the bottom of the jar and place the wick at the center using a metal wick tab and pliers. Melt some wax, add essential oil, and pour it into the jar.

Scented floating candles

Melt paraffin wax in a double boiler. Once melted, give it a color and your favorite fragrance by adding a few drops of both. Stir gently for two minutes and then remove it from the heat source and let it cool. Now pour it into small molds, place a wick at the center, and let it cool overnight. Remove the molds the next day.

Scented gel candles

Add glue at the bottom of a jar and stick one side of the wick. Let it harden. Cut some gel wax into pieces and melt them. Add some drops of both the color and the fragrance you wish to give it. While heating the gel stir to avoid foaming or bubbles. Slowly pour it into the jar and let it cool.