#HomeDecor: Here's how you can mix modern and vintage pieces

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 24, 2023, 02:36 pm 2 min read

While vintage stands the test of time, modern keeps you up with the latest trends. And if you fancy both in equal measures when it comes to home decor, here's your chance to make your space look unique. NewsBytes got in touch with Mr. Palash Agrawal, founder and director at Vedas Exports, who reveals five ways you can mix antiques and modern pieces.

Find a mutual attribute

Agrawal says that people often tend to force the relationship between antiques and modern pieces by combining way too many elements. Instead of doing that, "categorize décor items and furnishings of similar tones, textures, or patterns. It is ideal to find at least one common attribute in your antique and contemporary pieces and place it in your space," he suggests.

Create a focal point

According to Agrawal, having a focal point works pretty well for one's living room. "Stick to one or two neutral tones and watch the backdrop steal all the limelight," he enlightens. "Just source a stand-out antique piece for this wall like a wooden wall clock, metallic mirror, or vintage painting, and add the right amount of artificial lights from all directions," he shares.

Layer up and introduce textures

"Décor items can look rustic, piling too many can give a messy, junk store effect," cautions Agrawal. So what to do? "Put together items with similar textures or materials. For instance, displaying an amalgamation of symmetrical objects, like framed photos on a vibrant wall, can perfectly contrast with earthy, vintage-style furnishings," he states. Creating textures and layers can also make your ambiance cozy.

Use the 80/20 rule

"If you are an absolute vintage décor lover, allow the majority to be modern. The rest 20% of the antique collection need not be oversized and gaudy," mentions Agrawal. The Vedas Exports founder tells us that one can keep the remaining 20% for finer details like a striking wooden shoe rack, framed vintage maps, or metal vases.

Retain all things functional

Vintage is a rare find but make sure you can use it in the new scheme. "You might own an 8-seater wooden dining table with comparable chairs. However, the refurbished dining area demands a compact dining table with easily movable/foldable chairs. In this case, it's best to trim the length of the table or let go of the table and chairs entirely," concludes Agrawal.