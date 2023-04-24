Lifestyle

Edible sunscreen: Yay or nay? Here's what you should know

To eat or not to eat!

Summer season is here and so is the fear of sunburn. While sunscreen is essential, many often find it inconvenient to reapply lotions outdoors. In the wake of this, emerged edible sunscreen - pills that promise to protect your skin from the sun. But, is it a safe idea? Let's explore if these products are a must-have or a no-go for your skincare routine.

What in the world is edible sunscreen?

Edible sunscreen is a relatively new way to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays that you can consume like a pill. Made from natural ingredients such as vitamins, antioxidants, and plant extracts, it claims to shield your skin and also provides other health benefits when swallowed. However, the safety and effectiveness of this product are still up for discussion.

These pills are a rage in the US

According to a report published by ﻿The New York Times in 2016, beachgoers in New York's Hamptons are obsessing over these pills that they share like a trendy party drug. This herbal supplement is made from a Polypodium leucotomos fern, native to Central and South America. It allegedly enhances the skin's ability to fight against sun damage and give you a youthful glow.

What do the manufacturers of these pills claim?

One manufacturer, Heliocare, claims that their products harness the unique properties of the Polypodium leucotomos fern to provide sun protection. They assert that Fernblock PLE Technology can help the skin protect itself, and maintain its youthful appearance. Another manufacturer, Sunsafe Rx, claims that these "powerful antioxidants help your body quench free radicals created by ultraviolet radiation before they can do extensive damage.

Misleading consumers and putting people at risk: FDA

Taking a pill to avoid sunburn sounds like a great idea, right? Wrong! At least according to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has warned that the companies making such products are potentially endangering people's health by making false claims about their effectiveness. In a statement FDA released in 2018, they said that manufacturers are "misleading consumers and putting people at risk."

The bottom line

Sunscreen pills may seem like a tempting alternative to topical sunscreens, but they aren't a safe or effective substitute. The FDA only approves topical treatments like lotions and creams to shield skin from the sun's harmful rays. Be cautious of false claims from manufacturers and remember that no pill can replace sunscreen. Keep your summer skincare on track by avoiding these summer skincare sins.