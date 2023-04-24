Lifestyle

Try these methods to organize your bookshelf

Try these methods to organize your bookshelf

Written by Apurva P Apr 24, 2023, 01:05 pm 2 min read

Check out these different patterns to arrange books

Are you confused about how to organize your bookshelf? Well, then this article might help you. An organized bookshelf not only makes it easier to find what you are looking for but also motivates you to pick up a book and read. If you are stuck while stacking your reads, these different patterns can encourage you in organizing books in a fun way.

Arrange by colors

If you love color-coordinating or are the type of reader who associates certain stories with their covers, then this organization technique is ideal for you. You can get super creative in arranging by this method. You can go by colors, create a pattern or go for a rainbow look. This technique would additionally give an aesthetic vibe to your place.

Arrange by the theme or genre

Another way to organize a large collection is by its genre. Group your romcoms together, mystery books together, non-fiction together, and so on. This makes it easier for you to pick a book as per your mood or interest. You can also classify them based on the author. Another variation of arranging your books is the way the books made you feel.

Arrange them in alphabetical order

This is one of the easiest and most common arrangements and would work best if you remember your book titles more than their plots. The benefit of this arrangement is knowing exactly where your books are when you want to find some quickly. It works best when you own a large book collection.

Organize by height

This is again another aesthetic way to stack and store your books. You can arrange them based on height so that books of similar sizes are grouped together. Another method is to go from largest to smallest or to keep the largest on the outer ends of the shelf with the smallest in the middle for a little more visual interest.

Group unread books together

Grab the books you haven't read and place them in a separate 'to-be-read' section so that they don't get lost among the others. This way, you will have a section that will tempt you to read more. So the next time you come home from shopping with a fresh pile of books, it will be easier to sort them.