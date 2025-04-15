What's the story

Banana-peanut butter cups are a delicious non-frozen vegan treat, combining the natural sweetness of bananas with the rich, creamy texture of peanut butter.

This simple yet satisfying snack is perfect for anyone looking for a plant-based indulgence without the hassle of freezing.

With just a few ingredients, you can whip these delicious cups up at home. They're an ideal choice for anyone looking for a quick, easy vegan dessert.