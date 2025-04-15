Try these delicious banana-peanut butter cups (no freezer needed!)
What's the story
Banana-peanut butter cups are a delicious non-frozen vegan treat, combining the natural sweetness of bananas with the rich, creamy texture of peanut butter.
This simple yet satisfying snack is perfect for anyone looking for a plant-based indulgence without the hassle of freezing.
With just a few ingredients, you can whip these delicious cups up at home. They're an ideal choice for anyone looking for a quick, easy vegan dessert.
Basics
Ingredients and preparation
To prepare banana-peanut butter cups, you'll need ripe bananas, creamy peanut butter, and dark chocolate.
Start by slicing the bananas into thin rounds. Spread a layer of peanut butter on each slice before topping with another banana slice to make a sandwich.
Melt dark chocolate in a microwave or over low heat on the stove until smooth and glossy.
Assembly
Assembling the cups
Once your ingredients are ready, dip each banana-peanut butter sandwich into the melted chocolate until fully coated.
Place them on parchment paper to set. You can sprinkle some crushed nuts or seeds on top for added texture, if desired.
Allow them to cool at room temperature or refrigerate briefly until the chocolate hardens.
Health perks
Nutritional benefits
Rich in potassium, bananas add natural sweetness without you having to add sugar.
Creamy peanut butter adds healthy fats and protein, making the treat more nutritious and filling.
Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and helps heart health if consumed in moderation.
All these things make the treat not just delicious but also packed with several health benefits, making it a filling and nutritious treat.
Preservation advice
Storage tips
To keep your banana-peanut butter cups fresh, keep them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. They will stay good for up to three days.
If you like a slightly firmer texture, you can store them in the freezer for about 10 minutes before you want to eat them.
This will help set the chocolate coat, making your experience with this delightful treat even better.