Visit Kanyakumari: A 3-day itinerary
What's the story
India's southernmost tip, Kanyakumari, holds a special place in the nation's heart due to its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.
This comprehensive three-day itinerary will guide you through experiencing the breathtaking sunrise views, historical monuments, and tranquil beaches of this coastal town.
Whether you're fascinated by the sight of three seas merging or want to delve into ancient architecture, Kanyakumari offers something for everyone.
Sunrise
Day 1: Sunrise and spiritual beginnings
Begin your day really early by reaching the Vivekananda Rock Memorial before daybreak.
Witnessing the sunrise here is a magical experience as the sun emerges from the meeting point of the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean.
The ferry ride to the memorial is a steal at around ₹50 per person, providing a front-row seat to the breathtaking sunrise.
Heritage
Day 1: Cultural exploration
Post breakfast, head to the Thanumalayan Temple, an architectural masterpiece echoing the grandeur of ancient Dravidian style.
This temple holds a special distinction as it enshrines a single deity symbolizing Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma.
While entry is complimentary, we recommend hiring a guide for approximately ₹200 to enhance your visit with historical knowledge.
Relaxation
Day 2: Beaches and leisure
Day 2: Relax at Sanguthurai Beach or Sothavilai Beach
Unlike the more popular and crowded beaches in Kanyakumari, Sanguthurai and Sothavilai beaches offer peaceful retreats. The white sands and calm waters create the perfect setting for relaxation or picnicking.
There's no entry fee, but if you want to rent an umbrella or a beach chair, it will cost you around ₹100.
History
Day 2: Historical journey continues
In the afternoon, make your way to the Padmanabhapuram Palace, located approximately 30 kilometers from Kanyakumari.
This exquisite wooden palace features intricate carvings and displays the exceptional craftsmanship of the 16th century.
Entrance fee is ₹35 for Indians and ₹300 for foreigners.
Do hire a guide for around ₹250 to truly understand its historical significance.
Nature
Day 3: Nature's bounty
Start your final day by heading to Thirparappu Falls, situated approximately 55 kilometers from Kanyakumari town.
This waterfall, surrounded by verdant greenery, provides a rejuvenating escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life.
With a minimal entry fee of ₹10 per person, it's a budget-friendly getaway where you can also partake in exciting boat rides for an extra fee.
Tips
Travel tips
While in Kanyakumari, treat your taste buds to local favorites like banana chips and seafood delicacies.
Most restaurants serve these delicious dishes at affordable prices, starting from just ₹150 per meal.
Getting around Kanyakumari is easy with auto-rickshaws, but be sure to negotiate the fare before your trip, as they don't use meters here.