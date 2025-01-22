What's the story

India's southernmost tip, Kanyakumari, holds a special place in the nation's heart due to its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty.

This comprehensive three-day itinerary will guide you through experiencing the breathtaking sunrise views, historical monuments, and tranquil beaches of this coastal town.

Whether you're fascinated by the sight of three seas merging or want to delve into ancient architecture, Kanyakumari offers something for everyone.