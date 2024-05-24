Next Article

Prepare this decadent dairy-free chocolate fondue for a 'sweet' day

By Anujj Trehaan 10:56 am May 24, 202410:56 am

What's the story Chocolate fondue, a dish that originated in Switzerland, is traditionally made with melted chocolate and cream. However, this version is tailored for those who prefer or require dairy-free and eggless options. It's a delightful way to enjoy the richness of chocolate without dairy products. Perfect for gatherings or a cozy night in, this vegan-friendly dessert promises indulgence in every bite. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dairy-free chocolate fondue, gather 200 grams of vegan dark chocolate, one cup of coconut cream (or almond/soy milk for a lighter version), two tablespoons of coconut oil (for smoothness), one teaspoon of vanilla extract (for flavor), and a pinch of salt (to balance sweetness). For dipping: strawberries, banana slices, pineapple chunks, and gelatin-free marshmallows.

Step 1

Preparing the chocolate mixture

Begin by chopping the dairy-free dark chocolate into small pieces; this will help it melt more evenly. In a saucepan over low heat, combine the coconut cream and coconut oil. Stir gently until the mixture is warm but not boiling. Add the chopped chocolate to the saucepan and continue stirring until completely melted and smooth. This process should take about five minutes.

Step 2

Flavoring your fondue

Once your chocolate mixture reaches a silky smooth texture, carefully blend in the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt. These ingredients are essential for enhancing the fondue's flavor profile, adding depth while cutting through the chocolate's richness. Stir continuously on low heat for another minute to ensure that everything is perfectly combined, achieving a harmonious balance of flavors ideal for dipping.

Step 3

Serving your fondue

Pour your prepared chocolate fondue into a fondue pot, keeping it over a gentle flame to maintain its warm and smooth consistency. If you're serving it right away, a ceramic bowl can be used as an alternative. Neatly arrange your chosen dipping items - fresh strawberries, ripe banana slices, juicy pineapple chunks, and gelatin-free marshmallows - on plates surrounding your fondue setup.

Step 4

Enjoying your creation

Now comes the best part - enjoying your decadent dairy-free chocolate fondue fiesta! Gather around with skewers or fondue forks in hand, ready to dip your chosen fruits and marshmallows into the rich, chocolaty goodness. This moment isn't just about savoring the delightful dessert; it's about creating and sharing joyous moments with loved ones around this warm, communal dish.