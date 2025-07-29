Exercise for mental health: Myth v/s facts

Exercise is often touted as a powerful tool for enhancing mental health, however, several myths cloud its true benefits. Knowing these misconceptions can help you make informed decisions about incorporating physical activity into your routine. Here are common exercise myths affecting mental health benefits, debunked. Let's take a look.

Quantity misconception Myth: More exercise equals better mental health A common belief is that more exercise automatically leads to better mental health. However, research suggests that moderate and consistent activity is more beneficial than excessive workouts. Over-exercising can lead to burnout and increased stress levels, negating the positive effects on mental health. It's important to find a balance that suits individual needs and capabilities.

Intensity misunderstanding Myth: Only intense workouts count Many think that only high-intensity workouts contribute to one's mental well-being, but that's not true. Activities such as walking, doing yoga, or cycling at a comfortable pace also provide significant mental health benefits. These forms of exercise can help reduce anxiety and improve mood without putting one's body through intense physical exertion.

Sole solution fallacy Myth: Exercise alone can cure mental illnesses While exercise is critical in controlling symptoms of depression and anxiety, it shouldn't be considered a standalone cure for mental illnesses. It is most effective when combined with other treatments such as therapy or medication prescribed by healthcare professionals. Relying solely on exercise may overlook other necessary interventions.

Instant gratification error Myth: Immediate results from exercise Some expect to feel an immediate improvement in mood or stress levels after starting an exercise regime. While it's possible to feel short-term boosts due to endorphin release, long-term benefits require consistency over time. Be patient; gradual improvements in mental health are more sustainable than expecting quick fixes.