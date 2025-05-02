What's the story

Portugal's coastline is dotted with charming villages where you can escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

These coastal gems give a peek into the country's rich maritime history and vibrant culture.

From picturesque harbors to sandy beaches, every village has its unique charm.

Exploring these quaint spots, you can unwind and get a taste of the real Portuguese way of life.

They make perfect destinations for those craving peace and natural beauty.