Discover Portugal's scenic coastal villages
What's the story
Portugal's coastline is dotted with charming villages where you can escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
These coastal gems give a peek into the country's rich maritime history and vibrant culture.
From picturesque harbors to sandy beaches, every village has its unique charm.
Exploring these quaint spots, you can unwind and get a taste of the real Portuguese way of life.
They make perfect destinations for those craving peace and natural beauty.
Surf haven
Explore the charm of Nazare
Famous for its gigantic waves, Nazare draws surfers from across the world.
But there's more to this village than just surfing. Its cliff-top lighthouse offers breathtaking views and the old town is a charming place dotted with narrow streets and traditional houses.
One can savor fresh seafood at the local eateries while enjoying the stunning ocean views.
Fishing village
Discover Ericeira's fishing heritage
Ericeira, a picturesque fishing village, is known for its cobblestone streets and whitewashed buildings. It has some stunning beaches, perfect for both sunbathing and surfing.
The village's deep-rooted fishing heritage reflects in its culinary offerings, with several restaurants serving dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.
This combination of natural beauty and cultural richness makes Ericeira a captivating destination for visitors.
Elegant escape
Visit Cascais' elegant promenades
Cascais marries elegance with that of being a coastal beauty. It has scenic promenades with palm trees and historic mansions.
The marina is a delight for sailing enthusiasts, while the art galleries and museums enrich your cultural appetite.
Cascais' vibrant market scene is the cherry on top of an already sophisticated yet laid back cake.
Historic beauty
Experience Tavira's historic allure
What makes Tavira stand out is its mix of Roman architecture and Moorish influences seen in ancient bridges, and churches.
This village has peaceful riverfront walks along the Gilao River, where you can check out local markets or take boat trips to nearby islands with pristine beaches.
Nature retreat
Unwind in Comporta's natural splendor
Famous for its unspoiled landscapes of rice paddies, pine forests and endless sandy shores, Comporta is a tranquil retreat for nature lovers.
If you enjoy birdwatching or horseback riding on deserted beaches, Comporta is perfect for you.
The laid-back atmosphere of the place makes it an ideal spot to unwind amidst nature's beauty.