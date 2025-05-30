What's the story

The Mediterranean is dotted with several islands that serve as serene beach getaways from the throngs of tourists.

These untouched islands present an opportunity to experience tranquil beaches, pristine waters, and postcard-worthy landscapes.

Discovering these hidden gems can be the perfect way to relax and bask in the beauty of nature without the crowd.

Here are a few of these peaceful Mediterranean islands that promise a relaxing getaway.