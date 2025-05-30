Looking for a peaceful getaway? These islands are perfect
The Mediterranean is dotted with several islands that serve as serene beach getaways from the throngs of tourists.
These untouched islands present an opportunity to experience tranquil beaches, pristine waters, and postcard-worthy landscapes.
Discovering these hidden gems can be the perfect way to relax and bask in the beauty of nature without the crowd.
Here are a few of these peaceful Mediterranean islands that promise a relaxing getaway.
Gavdos
Island of Gavdos: A hidden gem
Located south of Crete, Gavdos is famous for its unspoiled beaches and natural beauty.
The island makes for a peaceful retreat with its sandy shores, crystal-clear waters, and lush greenery.
From exploring the island's hiking trails to relaxing on secluded beaches like Agios Ioannis, visitors can do it all.
With hardly any tourist infrastructure, Gavdos offers an authentic experience to those seeking solitude.
Lampedusa
Lampedusa: Pristine beaches await
Part of Italy's Pelagie Islands, Lampedusa has some of the cleanest beaches in the Mediterranean.
The island's Rabbit Beach has been ranked among the world's best for its turquoise waters and white sand.
Lampedusa also offers opportunities for snorkeling, diving and exploring marine life in its protected areas.
Its secluded location means fewer tourists, making it ideal for a quiet getaway.
Formentera
Formentera: Tranquility by the sea
Formentera is one of Spain's Balearic Islands, famous for its calm vibe and gorgeous coastline.
Unlike its illustrious neighbor Ibiza, Formentera has a laid-back vibe with gorgeous beaches like Ses Illetes and Cala Saona.
The island promotes sustainable tourism practices to maintain the natural habitat. Hence, it's the perfect destination for eco-conscious travelers looking to unwind.
Alonissos
Alonissos: Nature lover's paradise
Alonissos is another gem of Greece's Sporades archipelago and it is famous for its biodiversity and marine park—the largest in Europe.
The island is dotted with green forests, traditional villages, and secluded coves for a swim or a sunbathing session.
The island draws nature lovers who enjoy hiking through pine forests or discovering underwater caves bustling with marine life.
Vis Island
Vis Island: Escape to serenity
Lying off Croatia's Dalmatian coast, Vis Island welcomes you with calm landscapes studded with vineyards, olive groves on rocky cliffs over azure seas below.
One of Croatia's least developed inhabited islands, Vis is a charming and authentic island with plenty of opportunities to discover historic sites like ancient Roman ruins and spend lazy days lounging at idyllic, pebble-strewn shores.