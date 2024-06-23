In brief Simplifying... In brief Prickly heat or heat rash can be naturally soothed using aloe vera gel, cucumber slices, sandalwood powder, and baking soda.

Aloe vera gel, known for its cooling and healing properties, can be applied directly to the rash.

Cucumbers, chilled and sliced, offer instant relief from itching and burning.

Sandalwood powder mixed with rose water cools the skin, reduces inflammation, and prevents infection.

Lastly, a paste of baking soda and water can balance the skin's pH, alleviating discomfort.

Natural ways to soothe prickly heat or heat rash

By Simran Jeet 02:30 pm Jun 23, 202402:30 pm

What's the story Prickly heat, also known as heat rash, occurs when sweat becomes trapped under the skin, leading to small red bumps and an itchy or prickly sensation. It is common during hot and humid weather and can cause significant discomfort. However, several effective DIY treatments can help soothe the irritation and promote healing. Let's explore five effective home remedies to calm down heat rash.

Emollient

Oatmeal bath

Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce itching and irritation. Acting as an emollient, it retains moisture, preventing dryness and soothing heat rash. To prepare, grind one cup of plain oatmeal into a fine powder. Add the powder to a lukewarm bath and soak for 15-20 minutes. This calms the skin and provides relief from heat rash symptoms, making it an effective natural remedy.

Cooling

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is renowned for its cooling and healing properties, making it an excellent treatment for prickly heat. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the affected areas. The gel will provide a cooling effect, reduce inflammation, and help the skin heal faster. For extra relief you can add freshly ground mint leaves or a small amount of camphor to the gel before application.

Hydrating

Cucumber slices

Cucumbers are naturally hydrating and have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the discomfort of heat rash. Slice a cucumber into thin rounds and place them in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes. Once chilled, apply the cucumber slices to the rash. The coolness of the cucumber will provide instant relief from itching and burning sensations.

Antiseptic

Sandalwood powder

Sandalwood powder has been used in traditional medicine for its cooling and antiseptic properties. To treat prickly heat, mix sandalwood powder with rose water to create a smooth paste. Apply this paste to the affected areas and let it dry before rinsing off with cool water. This remedy not only cools the skin but also helps to reduce inflammation and prevent infection.

Alkaline

Baking soda

Baking soda can help alleviate the itching and irritation associated with prickly heat. Its natural alkaline properties help to balance the pH of the skin, providing relief from discomfort. Create a paste by mixing one part baking soda with three parts water. Apply the paste to the affected areas and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with cool water.