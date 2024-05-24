Next Article

Try this recipe

It's recipe time! Try this eggplant Parmesan sandwich recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:56 am May 24, 202411:56 am

What's the story The eggplant Parmesan sandwich is a delightful vegetarian twist on the classic Italian dish, eggplant Parmesan. Originating from Italy, this dish has been adapted into a sandwich form, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or dinner. It combines the rich flavors of eggplant, tomato sauce, and cheese in a convenient and delicious package. Without further ado, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this enchanting sandwich, you will need one large eggplant sliced into one-half-inch rounds, two cups of breadcrumbs, two tablespoons of grated Parmesan cheese (ensure it's vegetarian), one teaspoon of dried oregano, one teaspoon of garlic powder, two cups of marinara sauce (homemade or store-bought), eight slices of mozzarella cheese (vegetarian-friendly), fresh basil leaves for garnish, and four ciabatta rolls.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplant

Start by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In a shallow dish, mix breadcrumbs with grated Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, and garlic powder. Dip each eggplant slice into water quickly then coat evenly with the breadcrumb mixture. Place coated slices on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until golden brown and tender.

Step 2

Assembling the sandwiches

While the eggplant is baking, slice your ciabatta rolls in half and toast them lightly if desired. Once the eggplant is done baking, begin assembling your sandwiches by spreading marinara sauce on each bottom half of the ciabatta rolls. Place two to three baked eggplant slices on top of the sauce layer then add two slices of mozzarella cheese on top of each.

Step 3

Final touches and serving

Place another layer of marinara sauce over the mozzarella followed by fresh basil leaves for that extra burst of flavor. Cap off with the top half of your ciabatta roll. Before serving these enchanting sandwiches hot out from under your broiler or toaster oven for about three minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and melted to perfection.