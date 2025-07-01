Europe's lesser-known national parks: A list

Europe has so many beautiful national parks, each one more beautiful than the last. But if you're looking to escape the crowds at popular tourist spots, some lesser-known parks can be your ideal bet for quiet hikes. These parks provide an opportunity to get close to nature without the throngs of visitors, letting you enjoy beautiful trails and stunning views. Here are Europe's least crowded national parks that guarantee a peaceful getaway into nature.

Durmitor Park Durmitor National Park in Montenegro Montenegro's Durmitor National Park is a hidden gem boasting of rugged mountains and deep canyons. The park has over 200 kilometers of hiking trails that go through dense forests and glacial lakes. Given that the park is less visited than other European ones, hikers can enjoy the serenity of nature undisturbed. The park's diverse flora and fauna only add to its charm, making it perfect for solitude seekers.

Saxon Switzerland Saxon Switzerland National Park in Germany Saxon Switzerland National Park, located near the Czech border in Germany, is another hidden gem. Famous for its unique sandstone formations, the park features a number of hiking trails for all levels of experience. Although breathtakingly beautiful, the park is much less crowded than other German national parks. One can explore narrow gorges, climb rocky peaks, and enjoy panoramic views, without the hustle-bustle.

Ordesa y Monte Perdido Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park in Spain Located in the Pyrenees Mountains, Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park is one of Spain's oldest protected areas. With dramatic cliffs, lush valleys, and cascading waterfalls, the park is an absolute gem. Since the park is located in a remote area, not many tourists come here, unlike other Spanish attractions. Hikers can go on well-marked trails passing through diverse ecosystems, in peace and quiet, admiring amazing natural beauty.

Bialowieza Forest Bialowieza Forest on Poland-Belarus border Bialowieza Forest straddling Poland-Belarus border is among Europe's last remaining primeval forests. The UNESCO World Heritage site provides some of the most scenic hiking trails through ancient woodlands that are home to wildlife including bison and deer. Its relative obscurity also means that you would have to share the tranquil environment with a lesser number of tourists than popular European forests/reserves.