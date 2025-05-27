What's the story

Scandinavia is dotted with some of the most serene and picturesque villages, giving travelers the opportunity to escape the cacophony of city life.

Often set amidst stunning natural landscapes, these villages provide the perfect backdrop to unwind and explore.

From charming coastal towns to quaint inland hamlets, each village offers something unique and peaceful.

Here are five unspoiled Scandinavian villages promising a peaceful travel experience.