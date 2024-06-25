In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a fusion Moroccan-Spanish couscous paella by toasting couscous in olive oil, sautéing veggies and spices, and simmering it all in vegetable broth.

What's the story The dish we're exploring today is a delightful blend of Moroccan and Spanish cuisines, creating a vegetarian and eggless couscous paella. This fusion dish brings together the fluffy texture of couscous with the rich flavors typical of traditional Spanish paella. Originating from separate corners of the Mediterranean, this recipe celebrates cultural harmony on a plate. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you will need one cup of couscous, two tablespoons olive oil, one diced onion, two minced garlic cloves, one red bell pepper and one green bell pepper both diced, one-half cup of frozen peas thawed, one teaspoon paprika, one-half teaspoon saffron threads (optional), salt to taste, four cups vegetable broth, and one can (15 ounces) of chickpeas drained.

Step 1

Prepare the couscous base

Start by heating one tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the couscous and toast it lightly for about two to three minutes or until it starts to turn golden brown. This step enhances the nutty flavor of couscous. Remove the toasted couscous from the skillet and set it aside in a bowl.

Step 2

Saute vegetables and spices

In the same skillet used for toasting couscous, add another tablespoon of olive oil along with diced onions and minced garlic. Saute until they become translucent. Then add both red and green bell peppers along with thawed peas into the mix. Stir in paprika and saffron threads (if using), allowing their flavors to meld together for about two minutes.

Step 3

Combine ingredients with broth

Add four cups of vegetable broth to the skillet with your sauteed vegetables and spices. Heat until the mixture reaches a boil. Then, carefully incorporate the toasted couscous and the drained chickpeas into the skillet. Stir thoroughly to ensure that the couscous is well submerged in the broth, allowing it to cook evenly and absorb the flavors fully.

Step 4

Let it simmer

After the couscous and chickpeas are added, reduce heat to low and cover the skillet. Allow it to simmer gently for about 10 minutes or until most of the liquid is absorbed and the couscous becomes fluffy. Check the taste, adjusting salt as necessary. Serve it hot directly from the skillet, optionally garnished with fresh parsley or lemon wedges to add a zestful touch.