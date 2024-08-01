In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan spanakopita in four easy steps.

Recipe-o'-clock: Make Greek spanakopita without cheese in 4 simple steps

What's the story Spanakopita, a traditional Greek pie, is known for its flaky pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese. Originating from Greece, this dish has been a staple in Mediterranean cuisine for centuries, often served at celebrations and family gatherings. Today, we're putting a vegan twist on this classic by omitting the cheese but keeping all the flavors intact. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan spanakopita, you'll need one pound fresh spinach leaves, one large finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, one-fourth cup olive oil (plus more for brushing phyllo), one teaspoon dried dill or two tablespoons chopped fresh dill, salt and pepper to taste, eight sheets of vegan phyllo dough, and one tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional, for a cheesy flavor).

Step 1

Preparing the spinach filling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Thoroughly wash and roughly chop spinach. Over medium heat, saute chopped onion and minced garlic in olive oil until soft. Add spinach in batches, cooking until wilted and liquid evaporates. Mix in dill, season with salt and pepper, and add nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor if desired. Allow to cool slightly before using.

Step 2

Assembling your pie

Carefully lay out one sheet of phyllo dough on a clean surface and brush lightly with olive oil. Place another sheet on top and brush again with oil. Repeat this process until you have four layers. Spread half of your spinach mixture along one edge of your layered phyllo sheets leaving a small border around the edges free from filling.

Step 3

Creating layers

Gently but firmly roll up the phyllo dough from the edge with the spinach mixture to create a log. This log can then be coiled into a spiral for individual servings or left as a straight log for slicing post-baking. Both spiral and straight log are traditional spanakopita presentations, catering to different serving preferences without altering the essence of the dish.

Step 4

Baking your spanakopita

Place your prepared pie(s) on a parchment-lined baking sheet, seam side down. Lightly brush with olive oil for a golden finish. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes until golden and crispy. Let cool slightly before serving. This version is perfect warm or at room temperature, offering the classic textures and flavors of spanakopita without eggs or cheese, suitable for vegan diets.