By Anujj Trehaan 01:17 pm Jul 11, 202401:17 pm

What's the story Greek moussaka, known for its rich flavors and layered textures with ground meat and bechamel, is presented here in a vegan and eggless version that retains its taste. Originating from the eastern Mediterranean, moussaka is a staple in Greek cuisine, embodying the region's culinary traditions. With this vegan twist, we invite everyone to enjoy this classic dish. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you'll need two large eggplants, olive oil for frying, one chopped onion, three minced garlic cloves, a can of rinsed lentils, two tablespoons of tomato paste, and one teaspoon each of cinnamon and oregano. Season with salt and pepper. For bechamel, arrange for two cups of unsweetened almond milk, four tablespoons each of flour and olive oil, and a pinch of nutmeg and salt.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplants

Slice two large eggplants into half-inch rounds. Sprinkle salt on both sides and let them sit for 20 minutes to remove bitterness. Rinse and pat dry with paper towels. Fry the slices in olive oil in a large pan over medium heat until golden brown on each side. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Step 2

Cooking the lentil mixture

In the same pan used for eggplants (add more olive oil if needed), saute chopped onions until translucent. Add minced garlic and cook for another minute before stirring in drained lentils. Mix in tomato paste along with cinnamon and oregano; season with salt and pepper according to your taste preferences. Cook this mixture for about five minutes until it's well combined then set aside.

Step 3

Making vegan bechamel sauce

For the bechamel sauce: In a small pot over medium heat, whisk almond milk and all-purpose flour until no lumps remain. Slowly add olive oil, continuing to whisk. Bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring constantly for about 10 minutes, until it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. Prevent burning by stirring. Season with nutmeg and salt to complete the sauce.

Step 4

Assembling & baking moussaka

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degree Celsius). Layer an ovenproof dish with half the fried eggplant slices, then evenly spread the lentil mixture on top. Cover with the remaining eggplant slices and generously pour bechamel sauce over everything. Bake uncovered for about 45 minutes, or until golden brown. Let the moussaka cool slightly before serving to ensure it's easier to slice into portions.