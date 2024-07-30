In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Greek vegetarian moussaka that's sure to wow your guests!

By Anujj Trehaan 01:16 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Greek vegetarian moussaka is a delightful Mediterranean dish, layering eggplants with a savory tomato and lentil sauce, topped with a creamy bechamel. Originating from Greece, it showcases how vegetarian meals can be both hearty and full of flavor. This eggless version is ideal for family dinners or special occasions, respecting dietary preferences while delivering exceptional taste. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Arrange for three eggplants, two tablespoons of olive oil, one onion, three garlic cloves, one cup of red lentils, two cups vegetable broth, 14 oz crushed tomatoes, one teaspoon of oregano, salt, and pepper. For the bechamel, you will need four tablespoons of butter/alternative, four tablespoon of flour, three cups milk/almond milk, pinch nutmeg, salt, and pepper.

Step 1

Preparing the eggplants

Start by preparing the eggplants, essential for the moussaka's base. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Place eggplant slices on baking sheets lined with parchment, brushing each side with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt. Roast for about 25 minutes until tender and slightly golden. This not only cooks them but also enhances their flavor.

Step 2

Making the lentil sauce

As the eggplants roast, start on the lentil sauce. In a skillet over medium heat, warm olive oil, then saute onions and garlic until they're soft. Add red lentils, vegetable broth, crushed tomatoes, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer for 20 minutes or until the lentils are cooked yet still firm.

Step 3

Assembling moussaka layers

Begin assembling your moussaka in a deep baking dish by placing an initial layer of roasted eggplant slices at the bottom. Over this, evenly spread half of your lentil sauce. Follow this with another layer of eggplant slices, then the remaining lentil sauce. Finish with a final layer of eggplant slices on top, ensuring an even distribution for perfect layers.

Step four

Preparing bechamel sauce and baking

To prepare the bechamel, melt butter over medium heat, then whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually add milk, stirring to avoid lumps. Season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Cook until the sauce thickens. Pour it over the moussaka, covering evenly. Bake for about 45 minutes until golden brown on top. Enjoy this flavorful Greek vegetarian moussaka!