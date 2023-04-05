Lifestyle

Expert reveals why restaurants are opting for fluid-design interiors

Written by Sneha Das Apr 05, 2023, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Fluid designs create a movement of space within the premises

Apart from delivering lip-smacking dishes to customers, the hospitality industry has lately been heavily focusing on offering patrons an overall enjoyable dining experience by working on the ambiance and decor. Utilizing modernization and digitization to the fullest restaurants try their best to enhance the overall customer experience. Tushar Mistry, principal architect of Tushar Mistry Design Studio shares why fluid-design is ruling the market now.

Fluid designs add a balanced touch to the decor

A popular trend in the restaurant business now, fluid designs offer a spatial and timeless appeal while making the space look more inviting to customers. It helps create a movement of space within the premises, offering a seamless flow in the interiors. These designs add a balanced and serene touch to the environment through open layouts, curved lines, and organic shapes.

Fluid-design interiors mainly use flexible furniture arrangements

Installing screen walls in dine-in restaurants makes the area look more distinct and appealing, adding a visual element to the space. Fluid designing offers a sense of tranquility and soothing texture to the interior by incorporating natural lighting, plants, and materials like wood and stone. Fluid-design interiors usually use flexible furniture arrangements that offer easy movement within the space.

Fluid designs can also be incorporated into your home

Some furniture arrangments commonly used in fluid design interiors include modular, multi-functional, or those that can be rearranged easily according to the like of the occupants. Apart from restaurants, you can also incorporate fluid design into your home to create a more breezy and welcoming feel. Remove barriers in your home decor to add a sense of flow between different sections of your house.

Install curved and organic-shaped furniture in your home

To add fluidity to your home, you can invest in curved and organic-shaped furniture like modular sofas, and coffee tables that can be shifted easily. Having large windows in your space can maximize natural light and create a bright and airy atmosphere. Use more wooden and stone decor elements and furniture along with indoor plants. This will help create a calming and harmonious environment.